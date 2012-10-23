Kendrick Lamar’s good kid, m.A.A.d. city Projected To Sell 200k In Its First Week

While the big news on the Billboard charts is Taylor Swift‘s dominance, it looks like Kendrick Lamar is going to come in as a solid #2 this week. K.Dot’s Interscope/Aftermath debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d. city, is projected to sell over 200,000 units in its debut week according to HitsDailyDouble.

If these numbers hold up, it can challenge Rick Ross for the biggest opening week sales of the year in Hip-Hop, whose God Forgives, I Don’t debuted with 225, 400 units sold. Nas’ Life Is Good managed to pull in over 140,000 units in its first week.

Taylor Swift is looking like the ruler of the charts this week as she is estimated to pull in just north of 1,000,000 units of RED in its first week.

Photo: Paste