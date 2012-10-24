Roc Marciano — “Bozak” [LISTEN]

Roc Marciano drops another new, but not really new, song from the catalog. Here we have “Bozak,” which was originally intended to appear on 2010’s critically acclaimed Marcberg album.

This joint will be appearing as a bonus cut on the forthcoming re-issue of Marci’s debut project, due out October 30th. “Revenge is sweet like tree maple/You’re unloyal ni–a be faithful/It’d be faithful when your knees cradle, leave tomato on the street lay you,” spits Marci.

If you’re up on your OG L.I. slang, or listened to enough EPMD “bozack” is another word for “d-ck.” Stay off it.

Did we tell you Roc Marci has five more albums on the burner? Now you know.

Roc Marciano’s sophomore album, Reloaded, is in stores November 13th. Listen to “Bozak” below.

Photo: Fat Beats