Shyne Calls Kendrick Lamar’s good kid m.A.A.d. city “Trash,” Calls ScHoolboy Q A “F*g”

Shyne’s latest plea for attention came in the form of a Twitter rant last night. The former Bad Boy artist, who has since been deported from the United States, took to the tweets to voice his displeasure with Kendrick Lamar’s debut album.

“Yoooo! Kendrick Lamar is talented with a lot of potential but his album is traaaaash,” Shyne tweeted last night. “The Game’s Documentary even 50 Get Rich Or Die Trying lived up to the hype and were classics.Good kid is trash! When did honest become hating? I expected Doggystyle or The Chronic. I got a product that was trash. All Kendrick Lamar d#%^ riders & nut huggers! His album was trash! Good kid! Terrible album!”

So yes, the guy who made this, this, and this is telling you that one of the most critically and soon to be commercially successful rap albums in quite some time is trash. Shyne would also throw some verbal darts at Kendrick’s TDE homie, Schoolboy Q after the Compton rapper stuck up for his homie. “We all know @ OriginalSHyne AIN’T EATIN!!!!! N*gga ain’t had a hot verse since ’01,” Q said. Shyne responded with a h*mophobic slur saying “stfu u little f*g! When mobsters talking rappers be quiet!”

Don’t know which is more disappointing; this obviously plea for attention or his extremely subpar post-prison music?

Photo: YouTube