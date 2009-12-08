Chamillionaire Aiding Community at Fort Hood

November 5 was a tragic day as Major Nidal Hasan opened fire on unarmed soldiers at Fort Hood. The end result left 13 dead along with more than two dozen injured.

As family members, military personnel, civilian employees and others within the community are continuing to rise back after such an event, rapper Chamillionaire will be assisting as he will be taking part in the Fort Hood Community Strong.

Taking place at the Hood Stadium on December 11 from 1:00p.m. to 7:00p.m, the rapper will be accompanied by the likes of Nick Jonas, Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band and more. The event will be cost-free as it will feature free carnival rides, food, games and entertainment.

Chamillionaire has continued to show his support for the soldiers of the United States as he is also involved with the USO, United Service Organization, which is a non-profit whose purpose is to support the troops and create outlets for entertainment for troops that are serving abroad.

Recognizing the sacrifice being made by the troops and their families, the USO also offers programs and other services that aim to boost morale, welfare, and the social needs. Their services are provided to roughly 1.4 million active duty service members and 1.2 million Nation Guard and Reserves, according to their Web Site at 111.uso.org.

Major Hasan was charged last month with 13 counts of premeditated murder. According to Hasan, who was an Army psychiatrist, made claims that the war America was waging with Afghanistan and Iraq was a type of cloak and that the true war was against Muslim.