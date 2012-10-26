Update: Diddy Injured In Car Crash [PHOTOS]

Sean “Diddy” Combs was injured in a car crash near Los Angeles., Wednesday (Oct. 24), reports TMZ. Law enforcement sources informed the site that a car made a left turn, and collided with the Hip-Hop mogul’s SUV.

Diddy was said to be arriving at the Beverly Hills Hotel when his chauffeur-driven black Cadillac Escalade collided with a Lexus RX, at the building’s Sunset Boulevard entrance.

The 42-year-old’s car was left mangled in the aftermath, and he was reportedly seen laying out on the hotel lawn, before being escorted inside by employees who came to his aid. Diddy, his driver, and the other driver all complained of being in pain, and although an ambulance was called, no one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers were also on hand, but did not write any citations.

Splitting his time between New York and L.A., Diddy is often on the West Coast working, and spending time with his children. In late August he was rumored to be joining the judging panel of American Idol which would have required him to spend more time in L.A. where the show tapes, after it holds auditions all over the country.

Nicki Minaj was later announced as the newest judge on the show, alongside Mariah Carey, and country star Keith Urban.

**Update: Diddy’s rep released the following statement: “Sean Combs sustained multiple injuries in yesterday’s car accident including to his neck, ribs and collarbone. He is currently receiving treatment for these injuries from his physicians and would like to thank all of his fans for the outpouring of support that he has received since the accident.”

Photos: Forbes/TMZ

