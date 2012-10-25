Kanye West Performs At Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Launch Party, Brings Out 2 Chainz [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Last night in New York City, Kanye West performed at the launch party for the state of the art Samsung Galaxy Note 2 Launch Party. In a set that lasted just over one hour, Mr. West brought the stars out.

French Montana, T.I., Meek Mill, Childish Gambino, Victor Cruz, Pauly D, and more were all in the house to check out Mr. West put it down for the live crowd. He ran through performances of his new joints like “New God Flow,” “Mercy,” and “Clique,” as well as his classic material from College Dropout, Graduation, and many more.

He also brought 2 Chainz out for a rendition of their latest single “Birthday Song.” Check out the video below and photos from the event after the kick.

—

Photos: Kiril

Props: Goodfella

