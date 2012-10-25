Joe Budden Announces The “Second First Impression” Tour

Right around the time he plans to drop his new mixtape, A Loose Quarter, Joe Budden will be hitting the road to embark on the Second First Impression tour.

The ten-city tour will touch down on New Haven, Connecticut on November 16th and wrap up in Cambridge, Massachusetts on December 4th. The digital flyer is below and you can check out if Joey Jumpoff will be touching your city. Joe Budden’s tape, A Loose Quarter, hits the net on Black Friday.

Who knows, maybe (okay, more than likely) he’ll be bringing this snackbox with him.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Joe Budden’s Latest Main Squeeze Kaylin Garcia [PHOTOS]

• 10 Hall Of Fame Level Flicks Of Rapper Struggle Faces [PHOTOS]

• Politics As Usual: 10 Rap Songs That Warn Against Trusting The Government

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race