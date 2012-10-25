Big Sean – “She Gon Have It (Unfinished)” [LISTEN]

Big Sean took to his twitter a while ago to denounce this song that leaked to the net last night. Although he says it’s unfinished, it did mean a lot to him, especially the song’s message.

“This new music is full of situations and emotions me n my homies experienced growing up where I’m from, to life now, Last night some f**k boy leaked a song the Internet called “She” its really called “She Gon Have It”. Its not my single and not finished,” Sean tweeted. “It’s a song that takes me back to when I was 17 and the [fears] of having a baby so young. It’s something that was authentic, real to me. and something that is a major issue today as I look at the recent Presidential Debates (abortion). We just making music that people can live to…From Partying, to paper chasing, keeping it player, dramatic situations to venting.”

With that said, Sean announced that a new song called “Guap” will be hitting the net tonight at 7PM. Until then, get a listen to “She Gon Have It”

