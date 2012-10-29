Diddy Is Prince, Kanye West Is A Pirate & Big Boi Is Darth Vader For Halloween [PHOTOS]

Who says rappers can’t have fun? Since this year’s Halloween falls on a weekend Wednesday, the celebrations went down this past weekend. Included in the revelry were Sean “Diddy” Combs dressed as Prince, Big Boi dressed as Darth Vader (aka aka Daddy Vader Saxxx) and Kanye West dressed as a ship captain (sometimes, the jokes just write themselves).

Diddy didn’t stop a car accident a couple of day earlier stop him from hosting a party at the Playboy Mansion out in L.A. While he was the Purple One, his girlfriend Cassie came through as Cleopatra. As for Yeezy, he was in NYC at a Midori Green Halloween party that was hosted by his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. The “Stronger” rapper was dressed as a sailor/pirate type, but it could have easily been one of his every day outfits. Kim was some sort of voluptuous sea creature, we think.

Big Boi went all out and hosted a Halloween dressed up as the Dark Lord of the Sith, light sabre and all. The “General Patton” rapper, and his wife, hosted a Halloween shindig at Stankonia Studios with proceeds going to the Big Kidz Foundation. Dope.

Check out photos of Diddy, Big Boi and Yeezy, as well as Yukimi from Little Dragon dressed as Rick James, in the gallery. Who do you think had the best costume?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• Chris Brown To Appear On Cover Of The Next XXL Magazine? [PHOTOS]

• 8 Things You Need To Know About T.I.’s Trouble Man

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Buried Alive: Shyne Sinks Deeper Into The Mad Rapper Abyss [PHOTOS]

• Bangin’ Candy: Howard University Student Fantasia [PHOTOS]

• You Are Not Alone: 6 Comedians Who Rode The Crazy Train (Just Like Katt Williams) [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photos: Instagram/Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »