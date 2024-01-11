Don Lemon Set To Launch New Show On X

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Veteran television host and journalist Don Lemon is poised to return with a new show—this time, on the social media platform X.

In a surprising move, the former CNN anchor announced that he’s coming back with a new show on X, formerly Twitter, according to Variety. Lemon made the announcement in a post on the platform on Tuesday (Jan. 9), writing: “I know now more than ever that we need a place for honest debate and discussion without the hall monitors. This is just the beginning so stay tuned.”

Lemon stated that The Don Lemon Show would be produced by his new media company. In its own post, the business account for X revealed that the show will be exclusively aired first on the platform, and will consist of “30-minute episodes, three times a week, covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment.” According to reports, there were talks between Lemon and X for the past six months leading to him being signed to the deal.

“Don’s new company will take his no-holds-barred approach to storytelling to the next level in this raw and authentic program,” said Oren Rosenbaum, a partner at the agency UTA, which represents Lemon. “Leveraging technology like AI and many decades worth of experience, Don will break news and provoke thoughtful conversation through his direct and unfiltered take on today’s most important stories.”

The former anchor, well known as one of the top personalities at CNN who grew in stature while Jeff Zucker was president of the network from weekend anchor and reporter to hosting a primetime show, parted ways with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. The decision was prompted by Lemon’s statements about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age while serving as a co-host of the network’s new morning program and clashing with Kaitlan Collins, who was also a host. Lemon joins other notable figures who’ve signed a deal to host programming on X, including conservative personality Tucker Carlson, former Senator Tulsi Gabbard, and CBS Sports talk show host Jim Rome.