Kendrick Lamar – “The Jig Is Up” (Prod. By J. Cole & Canei French) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

In celebration of fans turning out in droves to purchase Kendrick Lamar’s good kid/m.A.A.d. city, K. Dot is giving back to the fans in appreciation.

“The week is up. Y’all did it,” Kendrick tweeted earlier today after Billboard charts were released. “AppreciatIon day is today. With that being said. Me and Cole was in the stu last night.”

Rejoice Kendrick fans, as a reward for topping every artist not named Taylor Swift in his debut week, he drops off a new joint called “The Jig Is Up.” This record is produced by Canei French and J. Cole. Enjoy it.

Photo: Roc4Life