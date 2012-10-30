Behind The Scenes Of Gucci Mane & Rick Ross’ “Respect Me” [PHOTOS]

Back when Gucci Mane dropped the Young Jeezy-aimed diss record, “Respect Me,” many people assumed the Ice Cream man put an old Rick Ross verse on the record to add fuel to the fire. Well there goes that theory.

The Maybach Music Group CEO and fellow Jeezy adversary, Rick Ross, was on set for the video for Gucci Mane’s “Respect Me.” In a video that looks like it will resemble an organized street fight with Kimbo Slice, Rawse and Gucci Mane are posted up surveying the violence before them.

Before you get to see the video for that fight music, check out the photos courtesy of JNE. Check em all out after the links.

