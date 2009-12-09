Eminem Named Top Selling Artist Of The Decade

While Eminem doesn’t always receive the recognition he deserves, Slim Shady’s track record and extensive album sales are continuing to solidify him as one of the biggest artists of our time. As previously reported, Em’s Relapse was the top selling album of 2009 with over 600,000 copies sold in the first week, before being knocked out the top spot by singer Susan Boyle.

His success with that project, along with his two previous albums has allowed him the honor of being deemed the top selling artist of the decade. According to Neilsen Soundscan, Em has surpassed all competition in every genre with a stifling 32.2 million albums sold in the past ten years. His huge sales pool has not only landed him the top spot but allowed him to outrank the legendary rock band, The Beatles.

The Beatles fell in a close second behind him but did however top the list of best selling albums with their project, 1 selling over 11.5 million units. On that same list of best selling albums, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show both appear, with rankings at #4 and #5 with close to 20 million copies sold.

On that same list surprisingly is Nelly, whose Country Grammar rounds out the list with 8.5 million units sold.

Check out the list of top selling albums of the decade and Neilsen Soundscan’s list of top selling songs which includes Flo Rida and Soulja Boy.

The top-selling albums of the decade, according to Nielsen SoundScan: The Beatles, 1,11,499,000 units sold

‘NSYNC, No Strings Attached, 11,112,000 units sold

Norah Jones, Come Away With Me, 10, 546,000 units sold

Eminem, The Marshall Mathers LP, 10,204,000 units sold

Eminem, The Eminem Show, 9,799,000 units sold

6. Usher, Confessions, 9,712,000 units sold

7. Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory, 9,663,000 units sold

8. Creed, Human Clay, 9,491,000 units sold

9. Britney Spears, Oops! … I Did It Again, 9,185,000 units sold

10. Nelly, Country Grammar, 8,461,000 units sold

The top-selling digital songs of the decade, according to Nielsen SoundScan: 1. Flo Rida feat. T-Pain, “Low” 5,214,000 units sold

2. Lady Gaga feat. Colby O’Donis, “Just Dance,” 4,690,000 units sold

3. Jason Mraz, “I’m Yours,” 4,619,000 units sold

4. Timbaland feat. OneRepublic, “Apologize,” 4,439,000 units sold

5. The Black Eyed Peas, “Boom Boom Pow,” 4,349,000 units sold

6. Soulja Boy Tell’em, “Crank That,” 4,315,000 units sold

7. Lady Gaga, “Poker Face,” 4,200,000 units sold

8. Coldplay, “Viva la Vida,” 4,140,000 units sold

9. Taylor Swift, “Love Story,” 4,005,000 units sold

10. Katy Perry, “Hot N Cold,” 3,945,000 units sold

I knew Em was successful but damn! Congratulations