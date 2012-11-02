Kim Kardashian Was Catwoman To Kanye West’s Batman At Her Halloween Birthday Party [PHOTOS]

These kids. Kim Kardashian had another birthday party on Halloween night at Miami’s LIV nightclub. Kimmy rolled up in costume as Catwoman and her boyfriend Kanye West came through dressed as Batman, of course.

The couple didn’t roll up in the Batmobile, though. Instead they made their entrance by jumping out of a bright yellow Lamborghini. Mercy? DJ Laidback Luke was spinning while other celebs in the house included Hulk Hogan and some other Kardashian that you really don’t care about anyway.

Looks like Yeezy was really into the whole I’m the Black Batman thing. Love will do that. But hey, at least he wasn’t wearing that corny Robin costume.

Peep the photos in the gallery.



Photos: WorldRedEye

