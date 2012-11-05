The Cleveland Show – “Menace II Secret Society”(w/ Kanye West, Nicki Minaj & More) [VIDEO]

The Cleveland Show’s Hip-Hop infused episode, “Menace 2 Secret Society” made its debut last night on the Fox Network.

Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Bruno Mars, ?uestlove, and will.i.am pay a visit to Stoolbend with our favorite animated family in this new episode. The artists play into the illuminati hype of popular music as the artists convene to end Kenny West’s (voiced by Yeezy) career.

It’s a secret society, and all we ask is trust. So all we ask for you is to hit the jump and check out the episode of The Cleveland Show down below.

Photo: 20th Century Fox