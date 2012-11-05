The Game – “Holy Water” [VIDEO]

The day after dropping his Sap-produced song, “Holy Water”,” The Game follows up with a new video for the song.

As a part of his “Sunday Service” series, Game takes some Patron bottles filled with holy water and pours it on the bottoms of some big booty girls. Moreover, The Game keeps his mug away from the cameras and focuses on the visuals.

Rick Ross lets the girls hang out in his cameo in this Taydoe-directed video. Check it all out after the jump and be on the lookout for Game’s new album, Jesus Piece, dropping soon.

Photo: Vimeo