Young M.A “Watch,” 21 Savage “Redrum” & More | Daily Visuals 1.16.24

For a minute there it seemed like we lost Young M.A to whatever addiction she might’ve been indulging in when a video of her looking like a shell of herself began making the rounds. But luckily for herself and her fans she seems to be back on stable ground and ready to reclaim her queendom.

Returning with some new work in “Watch,” the Brooklyn rapper sits in her Range Rover with the iciest of accessories on her person while she drops her bars and reminds everyone why she’s developed such a strong fanbase in the first place. We’re glad to see her back on top of her game.

In the South, 21 Savage finally takes a trip back to his homeland and in his clip for “Redrum” the ATLien heads across the pond and visits England where he links up with the locals and gets a warm welcome from his fellow countrymen out on the block.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Dax, Al Skratch, and more.

YOUNG M.A – “WATCH”

21 SAVAGE – “REDRUM”

DAX – “ETERNITY”

AL SKRATCH – “AL SKRATCH PREEMO”

KROWN VIC FT. KP SKYWALKA – “BUSINESS IS BUSINESS”

OMAH LAY – “HOLY GHOST”

LIL TJAY – “TOLD YA”

TIACORINE FT. LUH TYLER – “YUNG JOC”

TERRIAN – “HONESTLY, WE JUST NEED JESUS”

SAUCE WALKA – “IM HIM”