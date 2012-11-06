Beyoncé Pens Letter To President Obama

You knew this was bound to happen. On this Election Day, Beyoncé took to her website to post a short message to President Barack Obama, praising him as an inspiration to her and her family.

“You are the leader to take us from where we are to where we need to be,” reads part of her short but sweet note to the POTUS. In the past, the R&B and Pop diva has penned letters to Michael Jackson, Gabby Douglas and First Lady Michelle Obama. In September, Bey and her hubby Jay-Z hosted a fundraiser for the Obama campaign at the 40/40 Club in NYC.

Read Beyoncé’s entire letter on the next page.

If you haven’t done so already get out and vote. You can go here to find out where your polling station is if you are unsure. No excuses.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Behind The Scenes Of Rick Ross’ “Pirates” Video [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Dresses As An Arab Terrorist For Halloween, Angers Just About Everybody [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: The Return Of Stephanie Monique [PHOTOS]

• good kid/m.A.A.d. reactions: The 20 Best Reactions To Kendrick Lamar’s Debut Album

• No Church In The Wild: 10 Hip-Hop Moments That Got Religious Folks All Riled Up [GALLERY]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photo: Life + Times

1 2Next page »