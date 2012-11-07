Pac Div ft. Kendrick Lamar & Blu – “Cross Trainers” [LISTEN]

Pac Div have always reminded me of that young, wild, carefree group that never really paid much attention to the criticism being thrown at them. But it’s a West Coast party by snatching up Blu and Kendrick Lamar.

Always putting their music first, Pac Div have never really just gone with the flow of the music industry and focused more on putting out good music. That mentality is what has kept them on people’s radar since they first came out. Now preparing to release their LP, GMB, Pac Div is giving us a little taste of what is to come.

The California trio link up with the new prince of the west coast, Kendrick Lamar, for this new joint called “Cross Trainers.” 90s kids who were big on Nikes could definitely relate.

Listen to the new single, “Cross Trainers,” off the upcoming album after the jump.

Photo: Instagram