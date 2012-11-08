B.o.B ft. T.I. & Juicy J – “We Still In This B***h” [LISTEN]

Just so we’re clear, B.O.B. is here to stay. Bobby Ray laments his position by way of “We Still In This B-tch,” the first official track off his forthcoming F-ck ‘Em We Ball mixtape. Putting his banjo-playing days aside (for good?) the Atlanta native is very much “in his zone,” on the stoner-friendly, bass-heavy joint. Brick Squad producer Mike Will Made It provides the beat, while the rap guest list—comprised of B.O.B’s Grand Hustle boss T.I., and Juicy J— completes the trifecta.

Tip has been in the lyrical zone lately, so the bars he adds to this joint are to be expected; and since Juicy J is the beautiful mind behind “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” this one is pretty much destined for the strip club.

After leaning in the Hip-Pop direction on his Strange Clouds release it’s good to hear B.O.B reminding us of his versatility. From the sounds of it, you might wanna get into his mixtape, when it drops Nov. 14.

In the meantime, in between time, take a listen to “We Still In This B-tch” below.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Bangin Candy: The Dark & Lovely Bria Myles [PHOTOS]

• Batter Up: Nelly (Repeatedly) Invades T.I. & Tiny’s “Family Hustle” [PHOTOS]

• Behind The Scenes Of Young Jeezy’s “Get Right” Video [PHOTOS]

• Celebrities Turn Out In Droves To Go Vote [PHOTOS]

• Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low – Black, Camo [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Caked Out Cuban Stunner Kathy Ferreiro [PHOTOS]

• The Aftermath: Hurricane Sandy Ravages East Coast, Millions Left Without Power [PHOTOS]

• Coon Affiliated: 10 Rap Songs That Set African-Americans Back As A Race

—

Photos: Rap-Up/24HourHipHop.com