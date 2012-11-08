The Weeknd ft. Drake – “The Zone” [VIDEO]

It’s been a long time coming, but The Weeknd and Drake finally drop the video for their Thursday collaboration, “The Zone.”

In a house full of balloons and vivid imagery, the Canadian crooner and the best out of Toronto link up for the first time for a video on this song that has been remastered and cleaned up for the retail release of Trilogy.

Trilogy is a three mixtape compilation of House Of Balloons, Thursday, and Echoes Of Silence that will hit the stores this Tuesday under Universal Republic. Check out the full video for “The Zone” featuring Drake down below.

Photo: YouTube