50 Cent – “Money” [VIDEO]

If this video was a Jeopardy answer, the question would be “what is irony?” 50 Cent’s new video is called “Money,” where he basically says he has nothing to talk about besides money.



Understandable, Fif. The once mighty music machine has become so filthy stinking rich that all he can believably rap about is “Money,” but it’s funny that this video dropped a week after renouncing his union with Floyd Mayweather and the Money Team.

Two days after that, he also announced that his Twitter beef with his former homey was all a publicity stunt. Are you confused yet? Don’t worry, we are too. Anyway, check out “Money,” which is featured on 50 Cent’s 5: Murder By Numbers.

Photo: YouTube