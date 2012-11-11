The Game — “Cough Up a Lung (New York Freestyle)” [VIDEO]

It doesn’t take much to get the Game to comment on, or participate, in a rift or beef. Taking offense to Shyne’s infamous commentary on Kendrick Lamar’s new album, Jayceon Taylor drops a “Cough up a Lung (New York Freestyle)” video, with bars aimed at the former Bad Boy rapper and for that other rapper who is suing him.

Last month, Shyne said the beats on Lamar’s good kid/M.A.A.D. city were “trash.” The Game has already commented on Shyne’s taste, but this time he put it in rhyme. “Now that I’ve got everybody’s attention, let’s address this bi**h @ss ni**a going at Kendrick,” he spits in the black & white clip. “Say the album’s trash, ni**a you full of gas/Poke holes in you, let you fill up a New York cab/ni**a in Belize all into his feelings, ’cause he did 10 years for shooting at the ceiling/Then he gave you a mill, little ni**a shoulda chilled/Cute curly sideburns talkin’ about he real.”

Tell ’em how you really feel. 40 Glocc catches it, too.

Watch the Taydoe directed video for “Cough up a Lung (New York Freestyle),” shot in NYC during a snow filled Nor’easter, below.

—

Photo: Vimeo