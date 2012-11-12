15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

Good news, Beyoncé is more like you than you may have thought. For a while the world was wondering if the reigning queen of music, Jay-Z’s wifey, and Blue Ivy’s mommy, had room for any remnants of regular human activity in her wonderful life, and we learned the answer once she took to social media.

Although slow to take the jump, once Bey hit Tumblr, Twitter, and (most recently) Instagram, she proved that—like us—she enjoys showing off her face, clothes, earrings, and anything else that she sees fit. Fighting the pull of social media so long has resulted in Destiny’s Child suffering from what happens to your parents once they figure out how Facebook works: they become obsessed. Not that we’re complaining because anytime you can scroll through a few Beyoncé flicks to pass the time, things aren’t as bad as they could be.

Since she doesn’t speak much, Tumblr and Instagram seem to be her safe places, as solely posting images with no caption is part of the photo-sharing “cool crew” vernacular. Rather than gives us too deep a peak into the inner-works of her mind, mere mortals have been left to decipher their own meanings of every photo. Hip-Hop Wired doesn’t have enough time on its hands to break down the deeper meaning of them all, but here are at least 15 things that Mama Bey wants you to know judging by her Tumblr & Instagram posts.

Also, Beyoncé is getting ready to kill the game again. You just wait.

Photos: Tumblr/Instagram

