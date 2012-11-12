Game ft. Young Jeezy & Future – “I Remember” [VIDEO]

A day late but not a dollar (or singles in this case) short, Game continues the #SundayService series with this new video “I Remember.”

Grabbing up Future and Young Jeezy for this video full of glorious lady lumps, this new flick is probably NSFW, but you know what? You’re going to watch it anyway, even if you are at work.

For the second week in the row, Game’s religiously driven weekly series includes loads and loads of booty. Not sure if this is right or not, but it does feel better watching this on a Monday instead of the Lord’s day.

Check out “I Remember” down below.

Photo: WSHH