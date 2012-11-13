It’s On: 50 Cent Agrees To Fight Floyd Mayweather For $5,000,000

Even though we all know this beef is make believe, it looks like someone is ponying up real money to see Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent square dance.

Billionaire entrepreneur Alki David and Celebrity Boxing promoter Damon Feldman are breaking off undefeated boxing superstar and Money Team leader and former buddy $5,000,000 each to settle their differences in the ring.

Alki David has become known for offering beefing celebrity boatloads of money to get in the ring to fight each other, most recently offering Common and Drake the same amount to square off. ” “I’ll fight him, Dec 14th is [too] soon. I would need time to get in shape. I’m 204 right now I hit that boy he will see a white light,” 50 tweeted.

When asked why the rapper, an inexperienced boxer, would step in the ring with an undefeated boxing legend, Curtis let us know ain’t nothing more important than the mula. “You box now?” a fan asked. “If they want to give me 5 million, fool” Curtis responded.

Floyd Mayweather has yet to respond to the challenge but given their respective penchant for publicity stunts, this might really happen.

Photo: Instagram