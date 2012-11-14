Big Boi Says He’s Ready To Do Another Outkast Album Whenever Andre 3000 Is [VIDEO]

With his 3rd* album about to release, Big Boi is on a media blitzkrieg before the December 11th release of Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors.

Thanks to some in depth line of questioning from the Hot 97 morning crew, Big Boi touched on a wide array of topics ranging from the A$AP Rocky being on the veterans album to the more note worthy, his thoughts on Andre 3000.

When asked what he thought of 3K’s “weird” fashion style, Big Boi said “I was supportive, I mean we both had our own style” adding “When we did Chris Rock [Show], and he was wearing the diaper, he asked ‘Big what do you think,’ I was like Do that s**t!”

The bad news is Andre 3000 won’t make an appearance on Vicious Lies. Good news, Big Boi did insinuate that whenever Andre is ready to make another Outkast album, he will be ready and willing. Unfortunately, no one will ever know when that time will come but Andre himself. So Outkast fans, take solace in knowing half of your favorite duo is up for it.

