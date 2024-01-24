‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Takes Home Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year At 13th Annual NY Game Awards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a new year, and Baldur’s Gate 3 is still taking home awards.

Last night, Jan.23, at the SVA Theater in New York City for the 13th annual NY Game Awards, hosted again by former Nintendo of America president and author Reggie Fils-Aimé, NYVGCC founder Harold Greenberg with Circle Member Sherri L. Smith joined as a co-host.

The talk of the video game world in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3, had itself a night at this year’s NY Game Awards, taking home the night’s most significant award, the Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year and the Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game.

Alan Wake 2 also took home two awards, the Statue of Liberty Award for Best World and the Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game, going to Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in the game.

Taking home this year’s Andrew Yoon Legend Award Recipient was Naughty Dog co-president and The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann.

Last year’s recipient of the Legend Award was Xbox chief Phil Spencer.

Other Winners From The Night

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Alan Wake 2 were not the only winners from the night. You can see the rest of the winners below.

Off-Broadway Award for Best Indie Game: Chants of Sennaar

Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game: Hi-Fi Rush

Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game: Asgard’s Wrath 2

Central Park Children’s Zoo Award for Best Kids Game: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game: Honkai: Star Rail

Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake: Resident Evil 4

Joltin’ Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year: Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull Esports)

Chumley’s Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem: Slay the Princess

NYC GWB Award for Best DLC: Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism: Nicole Carpenter, Polygon

It was an exceptional night for gaming the Big Apple; you can head here to learn more about the NYVGCC and its work to help inner-city youth find their way into the gaming industry by heading here and watching the entire ceremony below.