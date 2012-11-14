Andre 3000 Says He’s Proud Of Big Boi’s Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors [VIDEO]

Andre 3000 sat down with FUSE to give a rare interview shedding light on Gillette’s Movember campaign and to talk music.

With Big Boi in town to promote his new album, Vicious Lies And Dangerous Rumors, he spoke about how proud he was of ‘Twan’s solo success. “Since he started working on it he comes by and plays songs every couple of weeks. He’s finally wrapped it up,” Stacks says about Big Boi.

“I’m proud of that dude man, We started as two people and I know how hard it is to write your own raps. It’s different today because a lot of people don’t write their own raps, and there is nothing wrong with that because we love the songs. To do it all yourself is pretty heavy.”

Oh, and to bust your bubble, a solo album isn’t coming and an Outkast album is still not on the horizon. Check the full interview below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/js/overlay

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

• A$AP Rocky Covers Complex Magazine; Says He Knows He Influences Kanye West [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Fabolous Affiliated Former Pole Athlete Nya Lee [PHOTOS]

• The Alternative: 6 Jobs Mitt Romney Can Hold Down Since He Lost The Election [PHOTOS]

• 10 Nicki Minaj Pics Featuring An Out Of Place Safaree [PHOTOS]

• Rihanna Goes On An Instagram Spree; Everybody Wins [PHOTOS]

• The Many Struggle Faces Of FOX News aka We Can’t Believe Obama Actually Won [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: YouTube