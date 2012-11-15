DJ Kay Slay ft. DJ Paul, Busta Rhymes & Vado – “Violent Music” [LISTEN]

The editor in chief of Straight Stuntin Magazine grabs up two of New York’s finest and one of Memphis‘ for some “Violent Music.”

“The Drama King” DJ Kay Slay sounds like he’s getting more mature as he gets ready to drop his new album, Grown Man Music. “Life is all about change,” Kay Slay begins in the song in a somber tone.

The soft sounds last only for about 30 seconds until DJ Paul turns it up along with Busta Rhymes and the usually reclusive, Vado. Get a listen to some of that “Violent Music” after the jump and keep your hands to yourself.

[Spotted at DopeStateOfMind]

