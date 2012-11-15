Joe Budden – “Momma Said” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Nobody understands like Momma, and Joe Budden chops it up with the matriarch in this new song, “Momma Said.”

Pouring his heart out in records is nothing new for Joey as the “mood gawd” talks about things most close to his heart in this record produced by Beewirks. This will be featured on Joey’s new mixtape, A Loose Quarter, out next Friday.

Could live without the voice altering tools, but as usual, Budden brings it lyrically. Get a listen to “Momma Said” after the kick.

Photo: Instagram