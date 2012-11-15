Kanye West, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen To Headline Hurricane Sandy Benefit Show

Kanye West, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Paul McCartney, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Rogers Waters and The Who will step up next month to headline a Hurricane Sandy Relief Concert.

According to the NY Daily News, the benefit concert will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show will be called 12.12.12.: The Concert for Sandy Relief. The show will be on December 12th, and all proceeds will go to the Robin Hood Relief Fund.

The same people who organized The Concert For New York – the star-packed show at Madison Square Garden that held the concert for victims from the 9-11 tragedies in 2001 – will assemble a similar fund-raising event for victims of Sandy.

There is no channel that has confirmed to televise it, but all signs are pointing to MSG’s FUSE Network.

—

Photo: Samsung