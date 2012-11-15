Chris Brown Signs With Wilhelmina Artists Management Division

R&B Superstar, Chris Brown, joins Keri Hilson in joining modeling division Wilhelmina’s Artists management division.

After the company announced that they will be representing Keri Hilson’s management endeavors, Chris Brown was announced as the next R&B artist under their imprint.

“Art and style has always played a significant role in my life – it’s evolved with me throughout my career” said Brown, “I’m so happy to join the Wilhelmina team, which has countless successes in the industry, to explore this new avenue.”

Brown joins Fergie, Iggy Azalea, and NERVO as the company’s clients.

Photo: The Guardian