B.o.B. – F-ck Em We Ball Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

In proper 2012 Hip-Hop protocol, B.o.B. first revealed the artwork and tracklisting for his new mixtape. Now we get the finished product, F-ck Em We Ball, for free download, of course.

For some of your precious hard drive space you get 18 tracks from Bobby Ray that feature appearances from his Grand Hustle brethren T.I. and Playboy Tre as well as Juicy J, Mac Miller and more. The “Strange Clouds” rapper handles most of the production himself but Mike Will (“We Still In This B-tch”), Sonny Digital (“Greedy Love”) and Jamieson also contribute.

Grab your copy of F-ck Em We We Ball down below.

Photo: Atlantic