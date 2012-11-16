Did Chief Keef Curve His Own Video Shoot With 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa? [PHOTOS]

A funny thing happened on a video shoot yesterday. While in Las Vegas, Wiz Khalifa and 50 Cent were on hand to shoot the video for Chief Keef‘s “Hate Being Sober.“

There was only one problem. According to 50 Cent, the song’s artist never bothered showing up to the shoot. “Chief Keef didn’t show up to his own video. I never saw anything like this on the first song,” 50 tweeted after pics of the shoot started spring online.

“Its not funny. Chief Keef didn’t sell any records yet,they will pull the plug on him,” he followed. 50’s word may not mean much to consumers, but he’s dead on about this one. Check out photos from the shoot down below and be on the lookout for Keef’s Finally Rich dropping on December 18th.

