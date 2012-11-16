CLOSE
Diddy Guest Stars On It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia [VIDEO]

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia knows how to make anything funny, even cancer.

In this episode that aired last night, which guest starred Sean “Diddy” Combs, he grabs a guitar to perform the  classic Parliament song “We Want the Funk.” He throws in the hilarious line “We’re gonna turn this cancer out!”

This isn’t the first time Diddy’s made a comedic turn, as he starred in the movie, Get Him To The Greek. Check out this preview clip right here until the full episode is available on the interwebs.

Photo: FX

