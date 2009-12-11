Sirius Radio Launches “Snoop Dogg Nation”

SIRIUS XM Radio announced today that it will launch “Snoop Dogg Nation,” a week-long, commercial-free channel featuring music, interviews and specials celebrating the career of the Hip-Hop icon.

The limited-run channel will launch on Monday, December 14 at 12:00 pm ET and will run until Sunday, December 20 at 10:00 pm ET on SIRIUS channel 40 and XM channel 67.

“Snoop Dogg Nation,” hosted by Snoop Dogg himself, will feature everything from his early collaborations with Dr. Dre, to Snoop’s first release in 1993, Doggystyle, which was certified multi-platinum and includes the chart-topping hits “What’s My Name” and “Gin & Juice,” through his new album, Malice N Wonderland, released on December 8.

Listeners will hear Snoop Dogg host an audio tour of his entire catalog, sharing stories about each album, including a track by track listen of his latest album. “Snoop Dogg Nation” will also feature a special countdown during which Snoop will count down his top 20 favorite hip-hop songs of all time.

Additionally, Snoop, who was recently appointed Creative Chairman of Priority Records, will sit down with Hip-Hop Nation host Renada for an in-depth and revealing interview. Snoop will discuss creating his new album, his life as a ‘family man,’ his views on the music industry and more.