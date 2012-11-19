J. Cole Says He Wants To “Shift Culture” On Born Sinner [VIDEO]

J. Cole was up for a few American Music Awards last night, but left empty handed. Before the show, he chopped it up with Billboard to talk about the direction of his new album, Born Sinner.

“We have like a responsibility and a certain power that comes with making the music and playing the music,” Cole told the website. “That comes with a responsibility to keep things fresh and not to fall into the mode of what’s traditional. I have singles that fall into that, but if I can use my power in some kind of way I’m gonna try to use it to shift culture just a little bit.”

Even on his single, “Miss America,” he acknowledged that it is not traditional and says they’ll never play it on the radio due to it’s semi-controversial content. “It changes the conversation it takes it in a more aggressive direction, more raw, more social commentary. Any type of commentary is good compared to what a normal single is these days,” says Cole. “That’s my aim is to shift culture slightly, change the conversation….nobody expects that for your first single.”

It seems like Cole’s got his head on straight for this next album, even though he alludes that it will most likely suffer a push back. Check it out down below.

Photo: Billboard