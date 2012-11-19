CLOSE
HomeNews

Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J – “Gone” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Leave a comment

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J get together on this new record called “Gone.” 

The wave of Taylor Gang music continues as O.N.I.F.C. is pulling into launch on December 4th. After dropping the remix to “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” and hopping on the remix of Ke$ha’s “Die Young,” Wiz and Juice continue to make trippy music together.

This won’t appear on Wiz’s new album, but it’s still a dope record nonetheless. Get a listen to the record down below and be on the look out for O.N.I.F.C. dropping next month.

DOWNLOAD: Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J – “Gone”

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

Ballers Ternt Actors: The 10 Best Actors In NBA History

7 Things Rihanna Wants You To Know Based On Shots From Her 777 Tour [PHOTOS]

Did Chief Keef Curve His Own Video Shoot With 50 Cent & Wiz Khalifa? [PHOTOS]

The Afro Struggle aka A Timeline Of What In Thee F-ck Is Up With Andrew Bynum’s Hair? [PHOTOS]

Wired 25: Nobody’s Perfect – The 25 Biggest Fails From Rap Superstars

In Their Falsetto: The Struggle-Voiced Singers That Hip-Hop Can’t Do Without [PHOTOS]

15 Things Beyoncé Wants You To Know Based On Her Tumblr & Instagram Shots [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Opens Up For GQ Magazine, Talks Drake/Chris Brown Fight [PHOTOS]

Photo: Ernest Estime

download , Gone , juicy j , listen , ONIFC , Wiz Khalifa

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close