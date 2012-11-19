Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J – “Gone” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J get together on this new record called “Gone.”

The wave of Taylor Gang music continues as O.N.I.F.C. is pulling into launch on December 4th. After dropping the remix to “Bandz A Make Her Dance,” and hopping on the remix of Ke$ha’s “Die Young,” Wiz and Juice continue to make trippy music together.

This won’t appear on Wiz’s new album, but it’s still a dope record nonetheless. Get a listen to the record down below and be on the look out for O.N.I.F.C. dropping next month.

DOWNLOAD: Wiz Khalifa ft. Juicy J – “Gone”

—

Photo: Ernest Estime