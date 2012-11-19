Gucci Mane Gets His Model On In LRG 2012 Holiday Lookbook [PHOTOS]

You can now add “fashion model” next to Gucci Mane’s resume after the “trap star” entry. The Atlanta rapper with the infamous ice cream cone tattoo on his grill appears in the 2012 Holiday lookbook for Southern California based clothing brand LRG.

Remember that Instagram photo that was floating around of Gucci LaFlare fishing in a jacuzzi? Well it turns out it was for this very shoot. There is also a photo of the “Lemonade” rapper going to town on a gang of hamburgers, with a fork. This all while Gucci is rocking the latest in Lifted Research Group Apparel, of course. Also featured are graf artist POSE, snowboarder Chris Grenier and pro skaters Felipe Gustavo and Chico Brenes.

Check out the flicks of Gucci in the gallery.

[Spotted at Hypebeast]

—

Photo: LRG

