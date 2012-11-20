Lil Reese ft. Juelz Santana – “Bodies” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Up and coming Chicago MC, Lil Reese, has been in the news for all of the wrong reasons.

Thankfully, in this case, Lil Reese is getting coverage for dropping music and not dropping females. On “Bodies,” the Def Jam signee gets a rare verse from the Dipset’s Julez Santana.

Juelz has mentioned that he is working on finally dropping his long-awaited mixtape, Reagan Era, but with his penchant for pushbacks nobody knew if that was the case.

Maybe this new record is a sign of things to come. Get a listen to Lil Reese and Juelz Santana’s “Bodies” down below.

DOWNLOAD: Lil Reese ft. Juelz Santana – “Bodies”

Photo: Def Jam