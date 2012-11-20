Kid Cudi’s Lawyer Says Reports Of Rapper Giving Up Custody Battle Are “Simply False” [PHOTOS]

Kid Cudi claims he is no deadbeat day. Yesterday, it was reported that the G.O.O.D. Music rapper had given up the custody battle over his daughter, Vada Mescudi, with his baby mother citing a history of drug use and violence as some reasons why he was an unfit parent. However, Cudi’s lawyers have issued a statement refuting these claims.

“The statement that Kid Cudi gave up full custody due to a history of violence and drug addiction is simply false,” reads the letter, as reported by Complex. “The truth is that in August 2012, Kid Cudi and his daughter’s mother jointly reached an amicable agreement on the issues of legal custody and parenting time. While Kid Cudi’s lawyer, Lauren Blair of the Chicago-based law firm, Pedersen & Houpt, will not comment on the details of the parties’ custody and parenting agreement, which are private, she did state that the final custody judgment in Kid Cudi’s case expressly acknowledges that “both parents are fit and proper persons to have custody of their child.”

The statement goes on to say that the claims that he was using drugs were merely “hearsay” and that Cudi has done his best to provide for his daughter.

“Kid Cudi was also never proven to be an “absentee dad” or a deadbeat dad who didn’t want to be involved in his child’s life or tried to shirk his parental obligations,” reads the letter. “The court formally acknowledged that Kid Cudi had, since his daughter’s birth, ‘attempted to establish a relationship with the child and visit with the child when not on tour, or when he is in Chicago or in the state of Ohio where both parties are originally from.’ The court also recognized that Kid Cudi had voluntary provided financial support, including child support, rent and other monthly payments, for his daughter since her birth until the time that a child support order was entered as part of the normal course of the case.”

And there you have it. Kid Cudi’s new album, Indicud, is due out sometime sooner or later. Peep some photos of the good Vada Wamwene Mescudi in the gallery.

Photos: Twitter, Instagram

