Teyana Taylor Tells TMZ To Mind Their Business Following Latest Report On Her Divorce From Iman Shumpert

Teyana Taylor has had enough of TMZ being in her business.

The extremely talented multi-hyphenate took to Instagram to call out the celebrity gossip site following a recent report on her pending divorce from former NBA hooper Iman Shumpert, accusing them of dropping salacious headlines about the situation.

In a post on her IG Stories, Taylor wrote, “Yo @tmz, are you serious???? Y’all really be taking it too far with these d*mn misleading headlines and I’m tired of it! Every time I turn around it’s either half leaked and made up stories, or words being twisted up for clickbait!!!! I kindly ask you mothaf%ckas to mind ya damn business, and for y’all to respect me and my family’s privacy.”

Teyana Taylor’s clapback is seemingly in response to a report that her ex-husband was “playing dirty in their divorce war…slowly shutting down all the utilities in the home where she lives with their 2 children.”

The world found out the couple, whom many thought were “relationship goals,” were on the outs after Shumpert counter-filed using their real names. Taylor initially filed for divorce in 2023, just using their initials to keep the situation private.

Teyana Taylor Has Been Winning Despite The Alleged Divorce Shenanigans

This latest news comes on the heels of a great week of good news for Teyana Taylor. She was nominated for a NAACP Image Award for her performance in the film “A Thousand and One.”

She also announced that she and her The Aunties Production company have gotten the green light on the Dionne Warwick biopic that she will be starring in the lead role.

“Thank you for trusting me, @coco_gilbert And our production company @theauntiesinc with telling your iconic story! We are so excited to make you proud!” Taylor wrote in the post.