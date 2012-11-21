6 Things We Learned From Marrying The Game [PHOTOS]

Hip-Hop has a new found love for showing its softer side, and the latest rapper to jump into the family-friendly zone is The Game. Last night marked the premiere of his reality show Marrying the Game which co-stars his wife-to-be Tiffney Cambridge. The couple have two children together (three in total), Justice and Cali, live in a pretty nice, house and argue over foolishness.

From the start, nothing about Marrying the Game jumped out as recreating the reality TV wheel, but things can get interesting when there’s a rapper involved. Last night we saw Game go to the studio, avoid dealing with wedding plans, shower his children with love, and crack a few noteworthy one-liners.

The public doens’t know much about Cambridge besides that she’s a school teacher, doesn’t rock with her father (but hopefully they’ll reunite before the weeding), and might just be itching for stardom.

After watching last night’s two-for-one deal, Hip-Hop Wired has come up with a few things that Jayceon Taylor and his lovely bride want you to know.

Photos: VH1

