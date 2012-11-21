Joe Budden – A Loose Quarter Mixtape [DOWNLOAD]

Surprise, Surprise. After previously announcing that Joe Budden’s mixtape will drop on Black Friday, he let it loose last night.

A Loose Quarter, which is a call back to being one fourth of the Slaughterhouse collective, is a fifteen track mixtape with appearances from Emanny, Royce DA 5’9″, Kobe, Ab-Soul and many more.

Beewirks, Aarabmuzik, Cardiak and Studio Magic lend their production talents to Joe’s mixtape, A Loose Quarter. Check it all out, down below after the artwork.

—

Photo: XXL