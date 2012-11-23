Game ft. Bone Thugz-N-Harmony – “Celebration (Remix)” [VIDEO]

When Game’s first single for Jesus Piece came out, the Bone Thugz-N-Harmony-sampled “Celebration” could only have one suitable artist on the remix.

The Game came through with Layzie Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Bizzy Bone, and Krayzie Bone in the video for the remix to “Celebration.” In front of a mural for the legendary Eazy E, Game borrows the Cleveland natives rapid flow for this song.

The good times keep on rolling for Game on December 11th when his next solo album, Jesus Piece, hits stores. Check out the new video down below.

Photo: Vimeo