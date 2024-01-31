Pennsylvania Man Kills Father, Shows Decapitated Head On YouTube

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody after uploading a YouTube showing his father’s decapitated head. Police were able to arrest the man without incident after tracking his cell phone some 100 miles away from the scene of the murder. We must warn that the details within are disturbing so proceed with caution.

Justin Mohn, 32, carried out the gruesome crime on Tuesday (Jan. 30) at the home of Michael Mohn, 68, in Middletown Township, Bucks County, Pa. According to the report made by local outlet WGAL, Mohn was arrested in Fort Indiantown Gap, Lebanon County, Pa.

“We didn’t know where he was going and what his intentions were when he left here,” Capt. Pete Feeney of the Middletown Township Police Department said. “Fortunately, we were able to get a location based on his cellphone.”

The outlet adds that police were able to determine that Mohn lived in the home with his father but they are still trying to determine a motive as the investigation is still underway. The YouTube video made its rounds on social media before takedowns began to occur. In the clip, Mohn does not appear to be distressed or disturbed by the crime he carried out.

Mohn is being charged with murder of the first degree, abuse of corpse, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent. He is due in court on Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing and will be held until then as his bail was denied.

Photo: Getty