Danelo Cavalcante, Escaped Pennsylvania Inmate, Has Been Caught

Danelo Cavalcante, the escaped murderer who made a daring escape from a Pennsylvania prison, has been caught after a manhunt was launched to bring him back behind bars. Cavalcante was captured without incident by a massive tactical force of various law enforcement agencies, bringing to a close the chase after the convicted murderer who eluded authorities for weeks.

As reported by local outlet Fox 29, Danelo Cavalcante, 34, was found in Pottstown, Pa., a small town northwest of Philadelphia around 8 a.m. Wednesday (September 13). The manhunt for Cavalcante, a native of Brazil, began after he escaped Chester County Prison on August 31 by climbing a prison wall, then bypassing razor wire before jumping from a roof to the other side.

From the onset, Cavalcante found ways to evade the clutches of the authorities and managed to steal a van aiding in his escape. While the trail remained warm for officials seeking Cavalcante, he found ways to alter his appearance and survived by sleeping in nearby woods, breaking into homes to steal food, and even getting hold of a light firearm.

According to sources speaking to Fox 29, Cavalcante was found at a John Deere dealership in Pottstown with a .22-caliber rifle. According to the Associated Press, Cavalcante was found using thermal imaging which directed the authorities to his location. Reports say that Cavalcante was possibly bitten by a police dog in the hunt.

Earlier this year, Cavalcante was handed down a life sentence for the 2021 murder of his girlfriend, stabbing her to death in front of her children. Cavalcante was also sought by Brazilian authorities in connection to a shooting death.

On X, reactions from observers range from relief to some making light jokes about the fact that Danelo Cavalcante was caught wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. We’ve got a handful of reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Handout/Crime Stoppers