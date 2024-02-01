Polo Ralph Lauren Releases Lunar New Year Watch

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Polo Ralph Lauren is celebrating the Chinese New Year in a big way. The brand has a limited-edition watch to celebrate the occasion.

Hypebeast is reporting that the American fashion label is releasing a new timepiece that will commemorate the Lunar New Year and the arrival of the dragon. It features a stainless steel 38mm case and black gross grain straps; however, the point of difference is located on the off-white lacquered dial. The brand’s iconic Polo Bear is styled in a red velvet smoking jacket with a black shawl collar paired with black slippers and red socks. In one hand he is holding three envelopes; each bearing a golden dragon, which symbolizes health and wealth for 2024.

As expected, the timepiece is powered by the brand’s signature RL2000 caliber self-winding Swiss movement. We also get the font logo on the nine-hour marker and shiny black lacquered hour, minute and second hands. Lastly, this timepiece is water resistant to 50 meters / 165 feet. The Polo Ralph Lauren Lunar New Year watch is limited to 50 pieces. The price is $1,750.00 and will be available starting Saturday, Feb 10. You can find more information on it at the Ralph Lauren website here.