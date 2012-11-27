50 Cent Reveals New Album Release Date, Performs “My Life” On The Voice With Adam Levine [VIDEO]

The last 24 hours have been busy for 50 Cent, who surprised the Internets with the Eminem and Adam Levine-assisted first single from Street King Immortal, titled “My Life” yesterday. Since then, the Queens MC has released visuals for the track and appeared on NBC’s The Voice last night, accompanied by Levine to perform the record for the first time.

To cap it off, 50 Cent announced that February 26 is the formal release date for Street King Immortal via Twitter just moments ago. Fans will have to remain patient until then. In the mean time, feel free to purchase “My Life” on iTunes.

Notice how receptive the crowd is in the performance footage below. 50 may have another one on his hands.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 11 Things We Learned From Nicki Minaj’s My Truth [PHOTOS]

• Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Diddy, Scott Disick & More Celebrate DJ Khaled’s Birthday In LIV Nightclub [PHOTOS]

• Beyoncé Shares New Shots Of Blue Ivy, Jay-Z [PHOTOS]

• Tahiry Says She Keeps Joe Budden Relevant [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Jamaican Vixen Kara Allison [PHOTOS]

• Nike Air Jordan 4 “Bred” / “Black/Fire Red” Drops Black Friday [PHOTOS]

• K. Michelle & Brooke Bailey Cover KING Magazine [PHOTOS]

• Talk That Talk: 5 Best Journalist Lines From Aboard The Rihanna Plane…So Far [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Miss Info